DRDGold (DRD -4.8% ) reports 18% sequential increase in adjusted earnings to R389.3M, reflecting a 13% increase in the average rand gold price received to R785,581/kg

Interim dividend totalling R213.6M was paid during the quarter, with zero external borrowings

DRDGold reports 4% lower throughput at 6,560,000 tonnes, due to its Ergo and Far West Gold Recoveries operations being temporarily halted

Cash operating cost per ton milled was stable at R101/t in spite of the cash operating cost per kilogram sold rising by 6% to R489 193/kg.

AISC was higher at R577 633/kg and AIC also at a higher R588 235/kg owing mainly to an increase in capital expenditure.

The company says that it is on track to achieve the lower end of the annual production guidance of 175,000 oz and 190,000 oz, and not the higher end as advised earlier.