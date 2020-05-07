Tutor Perini (TPC +24.5% ) soars as much as 28% after reporting stronger than forecast Q1 earnings and reiterating full-year guidance.

Q1 revenue jumped 30% Y/Y to $1.3B, driven by strong growth across all segments, particularly the company's Civil and Specialty Contractors segments, with respective revenue growth of 46% and 47%.

Tutor noted Q1 is typically the company's weakest quarter because of weather-related delays for infrastructure projects in the Midwest and Northeast, but it was not a factor this year.

Since much of its work has been deemed essential, the company also said it does not expect any adverse material impact from COVID-19 on its financial results for the year.

B. Riley analyst Alex Rygiel reiterates his Buy rating on the stock, saying he is encouraged by Tutor's strong Q1 results and expects H2 2020 seasonal improvements and certain large projects to continue to ramp up.