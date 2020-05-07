WEX (NYSE:WEX) contends that the adverse effects that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the businesses of eNett and Optal give it the right to walk away from its agreement to buy the two businesses; WEX shares jump 5.7% .

But eNett and Optal's owners plan to fight that decision.

eNett, Travelport (TVPT), and Optal point out that WEX's agreement to acquire the businesses was signed on Jan. 24 after COVID-19's spread had begun.

The agreement's definition of material adverse effect excludes the effects of a pandemic, they said. It also excludes the effects of any changes in laws or regulations, such as governmental travel restrictions.

"WEX, therefore, assumed all of these risks when it signed the Purchase Agreement," the companies said.

Previously: WEX to acquire eNett and Optal for ~$1.7B (Jan. 24)