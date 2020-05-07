White House not on board with CDC reopening guidelines

The NYT reports that the White House has rejected the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for reopening the U.S. economy calling the plan "too prescriptive" per administration officials.

According to a person familiar with the matter, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows perceives that the guidelines are too uniform and regressive for areas with relatively few cases.

President Trump is keen to get things back on track after the COVID-19 shutdowns which have decimated economic activity and left millions jobless. Unemployment is as high as 25% in some places.

More than half of states have started reopening their economies or plan to do so soon, although most fail to meet criteria to resume business and social activities per the White House's nonbinding guidelines.