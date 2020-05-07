Earthstone pops (ESTE +10.6% ) as Q1 earnings tops estimates, and the company said that Q1 good quarter despite the current economic environment

"Due to the low oil prices expected in May, we are voluntarily reducing our operated production by 70-80% and estimate total Company production curtailed by 55-70% for the month. We are now focused on maintaining a strong balance sheet throughout the year and expect our leverage to be below 1x net debt to Adjusted EBITDAX at year-end 2020." said Robert Anderson, President and CEO

In light of reduced operated production, the company is withdrawing its 2020 production and operating cost guidance recently updated in March 2020.

Reaffirms $50M - $60M capital expenditure guidance for 2020.

Additionally, provides a cash-based G&A expense guidance range for 2020 of $15.5M to $16.5M, low end of the range approximates a targeted 25% reduction compared to the midpoint of initial guidance

