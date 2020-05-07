CF Industries (CF +8.1% ) rallies after Q1 results topped estimates mainly due to strong volumes, while fertilizer peer Nutrien (NTR -0.9% ) lags after its reduced guidance for full-year earnings and potash shipments causes some concern.

CF's Q1 benefited from a relatively strong start to spring application, BMO analyst Joel Jackson says, adding the shares continue to look "compelling" due to nitrogen demand resiliency, the ability to optimize its order book and strong free cash flow.

CF's strong Q1 volumes were a positive given the difficult 2019 spring, says Stifel's Vincent Anderson, while noting "the ultimate impact of a flatter global cost curve is likely to continue to keep investor expectations in check."

On Nutrien, Jackson says the company boasts a strong balance sheet but its 2020 EBITDA outlook was disappointing and potash guidance "could still be too rosy."

Scotiabank's Ben Isaacson says investors may not like Nutrien's revised guidance or industrial nitrogen outlook, which could pressure the stock in the near term.