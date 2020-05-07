Telus (TU +0.5% ) is up slightly after its Q1 earnings were mostly in line and showed some modest revenue and profit growth even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidated revenues rose 5.4% to C$3.69B.

EBITDA ticked up 2.2% to C$1.4B; excluding some one-time costs, it rose 4.2%. Meanwhile, net income fell 19% to C$353M, as EBITDA growth was more than offset by higher depreciation and amortization.

Customer growth reached 106,000 net client additions for the quarter.

Wireless net additions hit 70,000, with 21,000 high-quality mobile phone net adds. Blended mobile churn was 0.94%.

In wireline, it saw 36,000 net adds (up 2,000 Y/Y), and EBITDA growth of 7.2%.

Free cash flow was C$545M, up C$392M from last year.

It's deferring updating 2020 guidance until it reports Q2 results.

