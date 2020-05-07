In a well-timed piece, U.S. Global Investors CEO and Chief Investment Officer Frank Holmes takes to Seeking Alpha to explain why legendary investor Warren Buffett may have it wrong in exiting his airline investments.

"I see the downturn in airline equities as a once-in-a-generation buying opportunity. That’s not just my opinion. In the first quarter alone, we saw record inflows into airline stocks. These inflows appear to be by contrarian deep-value investors that are betting that the current depressed airline industry values will rebound following the coronavirus crisis," writes Holmes.

He also points to the big jump in daily commercial air passengers last week as an indication that the recovery may be starting.

Holmes channels Baron Rothschild in saying the time to buy is when there's blood in the streets. That would be around now.

