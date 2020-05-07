Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) surges 18% after boosting its quarterly dividend by 7% and Q1 non-GAAP EPS beat consensus estimates by a wide margin.

"We completed the quarter with a sizable excess capital position that provides important flexibility, and we also have ample liquidity." said Chairman and CEO Jim Cracchiolo.

Q1 adjusted operating EPS of $5.41 crushed the average analyst estimate of $3.51 and jumped from $3.75 in the year-ago quarter; GAAP EPS of $15.88 compares with $2.82 in Q1 2019.

Asset Management AUM of $426B at Q1-end slips from $459B at March 31, 2019; segment net outflows of $2.5B vs. outflows of $7.2B in the year-ago quarter.

Previously: Ameriprise Financial raises dividend by 7% (May 6)