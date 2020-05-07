Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) +9% after yesterday's Q1 results beats top and bottom line estimates.

Q1 highlights: Revenue of $68.12M (+18% Y/Y).

ARR of $245.9M (+20% Y/Y), Cloud ARR of $61.1M (+150%), Subscription revenue of $60.9M (+22%).

Cash and cash equivalents of $177.81M (March 31).

Q2 guidance has in-line revenue of $65M to $67M (consensus: $66.5M) and EPS of -$0.34 to -$0.31 (consensus: -$0.32).

Due to the impact of COVID-19, Talend is withdrawing its full year 2020 outlook.

Previously: Talend EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (May 6)