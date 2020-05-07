Hess Midstream (HESM +9.9% ) reports higher Q1 net income of $129M, compafred to $81M in Q1 2019, and adjusted EBITDA expanded from $129M to $195M.

DCF reached $170.3M and free cash flow was $138.3M.

Throughput volumes increased 36% Y/Y for gas processing, 35% for gas gathering, 34% for crude oil gathering, 34% for crude oil terminaling, and 64% for water gathering driven by Hess Corporation’s higher production and completion of the ramp-up of the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant.

Updates FY2020 guidance with net income of $410M – $435M, and adjusted EBITDA of $675M – $700M.

Reaffirms expected capex of ~$275M for 2020 and expansion capex of ~$100M for 2021

Also, confirms annual Free Cash Flow guidance in 2021 and 2022 of ~$750M

Previously: Hess Midstream Partners EPS misses by $0.06, beats on revenue (May 7)