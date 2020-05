Electronic Arts (EA +1% ) has confirmed that Madden NFL 21 will arrive on the next-generation console Xbox Series X (MSFT +0.7% ).

EA Sports is also offering Smart Delivery, so those who buy the newest iteration of its football franchise game for Xbox One can upgrade to the Xbox Series X version at no extra cost. (To take advantage, players must buy the game on Xbox One by Dec. 31, 2020, and upgrade to Series X by March 31.)

The Xbox Series X is coming out in Q4.