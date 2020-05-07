Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) gains 5.3% after news that the mREIT is hiring Evercore (EVR +5.8% ) to explore ways to bolster its financial position.

GPMT, which originates, invests in, and manages commercial real estate-linked debt, is looking at financing alternatives, as well as other options, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Representatives from both companies declined to comment to Bloomberg.

In response to the market turmoil created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Granite Point suspended its dividend to conserve cash on March 25. At that time, the company said it posted cash collateral for certain loans and was in talks with its lenders.

"There can be no assurances that macroeconomic conditions will not worsen, which may negatively impact the company," it had said.