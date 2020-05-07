Colfax (CFX +9.3% ) reported net sales increase of 19.4% Y/Y to $816.36M, and organic sales decrease of 1.4%.

Fabrication Technology segment sales $525.5M (-6.2% Y/Y) and -2.2% organically. Medical Technology sales $290.8M (-0.6% Y/Y) and +0.3% Y/Y organically.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 450 bps to 42.7%; and operating margin improved by 540 bps to 5.7%.

Q1 Adj. EBITA was $95.5M (+5.9% Y/Y); and margin declined by 150 bps to 11.7%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $56.23M, compared to cash used of $72.29M a year ago.

Company had $366M of cash and access to $917M of capacity under its credit agreement and other facilities, as of end of the quarter.

Company implemented a program to reduce Q2 spending by $80M-90M, which includes temporarily reducing salaries, implementing furloughs, lowering discretionary spending, and deferring other spending.

Company has withdrawn its previously communicated FY20 financial guidance, due to the evolving and uncertain impact, scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

