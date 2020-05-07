Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +8.4% ) jumps as much as 12% to two-month highs after posting stronger than expected Q1 results.

UBS analyst Lloyd Byrne, who rates Pioneer as a Buy, says Q1 topped expectations, noting above-consensus cash flow per share and EBITDAX.

Credit Suisse's William Featherston, who rates the stock at Outperform, likes Pioneer's Q1 beat on lower costs and says revised guidance shows "improved capital efficiency."

Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield says he expects oil prices to recover to at least $45/bbl this year, but few shale producers will be able to expand production because of their high debt levels.