City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) climbs 7.4% after the REIT reports that it has collected ~98% of its April contractual base rent payment and 2020 core FFO per share guidance exceeds consensus.

Trims full-year 2020 core FFO per share guidance to $1.07-$1.12 from its previous range of $1.13-$1.18; that's better than the $1.00 consensus estimate.

Q1 core FFO per share of 26 cents matches the average analyst estimate.

Q1 same-store cash NOI rose 4.1% Y/Y.

The company says all of its properties remain open and it has taken a number of steps to cushion the pandemic's blow — it halted acquisition activity and allocated capital to its share repurchase program; drew down a portion of its unsecured credit facility; modified its business plan to operate with lower overall leverage; and adjusted its dividend to be defensive over the long term.

