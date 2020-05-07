Despite yesterday's stronger than expected Q1 results, Piper Sandler downgrades Lyft (LYFT +27.0% ) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Alex Potter: "Lyft noted budding signs of a bottom, with ridership rising sequentially for several straight weeks through April, but even after this, early May is still trending -70% year over year."

The firm thinks riders "may remain wary for some time" about sharing a car with strangers.

Piper lowers Lyft's price target from $63 to $31, a 19% upside to yesterday's close.