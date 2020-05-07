Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF +6.9% ) Q1 production averaged a record 308,349 boe/day, a 5% Y/Y increase, on EP spending of $306.2M, which is less than originally planned

Forecasts full-year 2020 average production of 305,000 – 310,000 boe/day, a 6% Y/Y increase yielding estimated full-year cash flow of $1.0B based on strip pricing

Reduced full-year 2020 EP capital budget from $925M to maintenance capital of $800M, with ~$400M available for 2H of 2020 – facilitating a forecast 2020 exit rate of 315,000 – 320,000 boepd.Anticipates 2021 average production of 320,000 boepd on EP spending of $900M yielding cash flow of $1.27B and estimated free cash flow of $337M.

Estimates 2020 exit net debt-to-cash flow of 1.8x based on 2020 forecast cash flow.

Previously: Tourmaline Oil reports Q1 results (May 6)