SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.81 (-84.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $152.91M (-30.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SEAS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.