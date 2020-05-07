HollyFrontier (HFC -4.4% ) says it has cut production at its five refineries by an average 30% because of low demand in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The company plans to operate its refineries at that level of production, a range of 300K-340K bbl/day, for the rest of Q1, Senior VP Thomas Creery said during today's earnings conference call.

Creery did not say how much gasoline demand fell in the mid-continent and Rocky Mountain markets that HollyFrontier supplies from its refineries, but "The geography we serve tends to be opening more quickly than some of the coastal geographies. So we see that as a positive, but it's a tough call in terms of the pace or the trajectory."

The exec also said the risk of filling the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell in late April, as pipeline flows into the storage center and Nymex light, sweet crude futures delivery point had fallen more than expected a few weeks ago.

"The general consensus is that Cushing is not a big danger spot, or as high danger spot as it was previously, in getting full and not being a repository for crude," Creery said. "From a HollyFrontier standpoint, we are not worried about Cushing filling up as much as we were two or three weeks ago."