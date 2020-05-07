GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (+57.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $427.93M (-4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, GTT has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.