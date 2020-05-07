CBRE jumps 7.8% after Q1 beat
May 07, 2020
- CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) gains 7.8% after Q1 adjusted EPS of 75 cents beats the 71 cent consensus estimate by a comfortable margin.
- Declines from 79 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 revenue of $5.89B, up 15% Y/Y in US$, and beating the $5.40B consensus; fee revenue of $2.69B rose 11%.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $430M falls 4.4% Y/Y.
- The decrease in adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS was driven by its Real Estate Investments segment, which had a $27M decline in co-investments in the public real estate securities portfolio.
- Q1 Advisory Services segment revenue of $1.93B rose 5.3% Y/Y, led by global property sales.
- Q1 Global Workplace Solutions segment revenue of $3.75B, up 18% Y/Y, strong increases in global facilities management and project management.
- Q1 Real Estate Investment segment revenue of $211M increased 56% Y/Y.
