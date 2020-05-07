Rio Tinto (RIO +3.3% ) shareholders vote against forcing targets for the emissions of the company's steel-making customers, but the issue is unlikely to go away as 37% supported the motion.

About 63% of shareholders in Australia voted against the resolution proposed by Friends of the Earth and other investors that called on Rio to set targets for its customers, called scope three emissions.

The proposal wanted the company to "set measures for a process we do not control and where we cannot even measure the starting point, nevermind any improvement," Rio Chairman Simon Thompson said in advising rejection.

Also, CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques said he expects Rio to remain resilient in any downturn, but "we believe the full economic impact of the pandemic is yet to be felt."

Rio has "connected with our customers in China, and it is reassuring to hear it is business as usual for them," Jacques said.