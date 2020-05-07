JPMorgan increases its price target on Overweight-rated Frontdoor (FTDR +1.8% ) to $52 from $46 to rep more than 25% upside potential.

"We project 2020 Revenue growth of +6% Y/Y, driven by Renewals growth of +9%, Direct-to-consumer growth of +5%, & Real Estate growth of -6%," updates analyst Doug Anmuth.

Anmuth also points to M&A potential for Frontdoor with ~$565M liquidity available and 2.2X net leverage. "FTDR sees potential for tuck-ins of smaller home service plan businesses, some of which are exiting the market or experiencing challenges in the current environment, as well as technology opportunities similar to the Streem acquisition," he notes.