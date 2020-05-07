The stock market continues to rally, but those who buy and sell government paper remain focused on the current economic devastation.

This morning's initial jobless claims report showed another 3.2M filers, bringing the total over the last seven weeks to more than 33M. Tomorrow's nonfarm payroll report is seen showing an unemployment in the high teens, but the Fed's Neel Kashkari suggests the true number is closer to 25%.

In the face of this, stocks are up more than 1% , with the Nasdaq now moving into the green for the year, and up about 10% year-over-year. The S&P 500 is down less than 1% on a year-over-year basis.

In the world of Treasurys, though, the two-year yield has dropped to a record low of 0.13%, and the 10-year Treasury yield is off seven basis points to 0.63%. TLT +1.5%

