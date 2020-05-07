Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is up 2.7% after its Q1 earnings, which surprised many to the positive side with an unexpected revenue gain even as it shed subscribers, and solid liquidity.

Attributable net income fell to $73M from a year-ago $340M, though it was impacted by $356M in impairments tied to narrowband IoT network deployment (with focus turning to the needed 5G network) and satellites.

Revenues rose 0.9% to $3.22B; Diluted EPS fell to $0.13 from a year-ago $0.65.

Dish notes that with severe disruption to industries it serves (particularly hospitality and airlines), it paused service or provided rate relief for commercial accounts. Those accounts represent about 250,000 subs that the company removed from its quarter-end count. (When those are added back in, they won't be counted as new gross adds.)

Net pay TV subscribers fell by about 413,000, accelerating from a year-ago decline of 259,000 subs.

The company closed Q1 with 11.32M pay TV subscribers (9.01M Dish TV subs, and 2.31M Sling TV subs).

