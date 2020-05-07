Brookfield Asset Management (BAM +3.5% ) launches a Retail Revitalization Program that's "designed to assist medium-sized enterprises in getting back on their feet."

The program, which will be funded by Brookfield and its institutional partners, will focus on non-control investments in retail businesses to help with capital needs during "this period of dislocation."

Brookfield in targeting $5B to be put toward the program; it will focus on retail businesses that have $250M or greater in normalized revenues and have been operating for at least two years.

Ron Bloom, managing partner and vice chairman of the company's Private Equity Group, will lead the program; he was involved with restructuring the automobile industry on behalf of the U.S. government during the 2008 financial crisis.

In addition to capital, Brookfield will also make available its resources and expertise as one of the largest investors iin both real estate and private equity.