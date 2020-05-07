With no debt relief in sight, Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) officially files for bankruptcy after weeks of speculation.

"Like most businesses today, we are facing unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed inexorable pressure on our business," states CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck.

In the prearranged bankruptcy, Neiman Marcus lands $675M in financing from creditors to fund operations through the filing period. The creditors have also committed to a $750M package that would fully refinance that financing and provide additional liquidity for the business once it clears the bankruptcy process.