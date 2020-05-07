3M (MMM +0.1% ) says it was awarded two contracts from the U.S. Department of Defense to further expand U.S. production of N95 respirators from 35M/month to more than 95M/month by October.

3M says it has ramped up production of respirators from January and doubled its global output to 1.1B/year.

The company says it has invested more than $80M in ramping up N95 respirator production since the start of the outbreak, which will enable it to nearly double current capacity again to 2B respirators globally by year-end.