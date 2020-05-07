BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Papa John's International (PZZA +3.8% ) on its view the pizza chain is only in the early innings of a turnaround with menu innovation leading the way.

Analyst Peter Saleh also points to PZZA's expanded digital reach, accelerating unit development and the eventual refranchising of company-owned units.

"While we recognize the sales acceleration in April of 26.9% is attributable to stay-at-home orders and likely unsustainable, we expect the concept to maintain a significant portion of the gains once the environment normalizes. We continue to believe this business has significant opportunities to drive margin expansion through cost savings, and now, sales leverage."

BTIG's price target of $85 on Papa John's is well ahead of the average sell-side PT of $74.92.