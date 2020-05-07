via Bloomberg

The famous hedge funder says Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is a hedge against "great monetary inflation," and reminds him of gold in the 70s.

"The best profit-maximizing strategy is to own the fastest horse," says Jones in a letter to his investors. "If I am forced to forecast, my bet is it will be Bitcoin."

He says his $22B Tudor BVI fund could hold as much as low single-digits of its assets in Bitcoin futures.

The news has sparked the popular crypto to a new post-crash high, now up 4.7% today to $9,718.