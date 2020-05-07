Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (-9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $295.1M (+3.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, NWN has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.