Deutsche Bank turns positive on General Motors (GM +4.1% ) after taking in the automaker's Q1 report.

"Precisely one month after downgrading GM to Hold on concerns around liquidity risk for the broader industry and especially automakers, we re-upgrade the stock to Buy and boost our price target from $25 to $30. GM’s strong 1Q performance and forward-looking outlook, in our view demonstrate the benefit from its proactive actions to transform the business, right size its costs and boost profitability. They should leave GM best positioned to weather challenging 2Q conditions, and yield considerable improvement in profit and free cash flow in 2H and into 2021."

DB's price target reps more than 30% upside potential.