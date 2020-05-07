Tile will partner with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to help laptop owners find lost or stolen devices.

The Bluetooth trackers connect to the Tile mobile app, which will show the device's location on a map if it's in Bluetooth range. If it isn't in range, the app can tap into a crowd-finding network and send a location notification when the device comes close to another Tile device.

Users can also set off a loud alarm to help find a nearby laptop.

Intel says it's "working closely with PC manufacturers to determine the best Tile experience for their customers," and the tech giant will start providing "updated solutions" to OEMs later this year.