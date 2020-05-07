PPL (NYSE:PPL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+2.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.18B (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PPL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.