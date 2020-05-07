Discovery (DISCA +0.3% ) has announced a debt offering to go along with a cash tender offer for its debt.

The company has launched an underwritten public offering of senior fixed-rate notes, to be guaranteed by the company and its Scripps Networks Interactive unit.

Net proceeds will fund the cash tender offers. The company's offering for any and all of certain outstanding senior notes, along with a waterfall offer for up to $1.5B less the principal amount accepted in its any-and-all offer.

The any-and-all offer covers 4.375% notes due 2021 ($640M outstanding); 3.3% senior notes due 2022 ($496M outstanding); and 3.5% senior notes due 2022 ($345.9M outstanding).