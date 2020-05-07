Square (SQ +11.1% ) takes aim at PayPal (PYPL +13.9% ) by introducing Square Online Checkout, an online checkout link or button that allows retailers to accept payments without having to build an online store.

"Square Online Checkout quickly generates a checkout link or button for any of your goods, services, memberships, and more," the company said in a blog announcing the feature.

Retailers can post the link in an email, text message, existing website, or social media channel.

Square charges only when the retailer makes a sale — 2.9% + 30 cents per transaction.