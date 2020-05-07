Water Island starts merger arbitrage ETF

Water Island Capital launches AltShares Merger Arbitrage eTF (NYSEARCA:ARB), the first ETF offered in AltShares Trust.

The ETF seeks to provide passive exposure to the Water Island Merge Arbitrage USD Hedged Index.

ARB has a total expenses ratio of 0.75% and is listed on the NYSE.

The index offers exposure to select definitive, publicly announced mergers and acquisitions across developed markets globally. The deals that are selected for inclusion in the index and the ETF are weighted according to a risk-constrained, liquidity-based methodology and are rebalanced twice per month.