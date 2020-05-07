Market- Economy disconnect continues, El-Erian expounds

Investors chose "the sunny side" of a "horrible" labor report, Allianz's Mohamed A. El Erian wrote earlier, describing how the market keeps distancing itself from the real economy.

The commentary comes as the Nasdaq pushes into the green for the year, while the S&P 500 remains down 11% year-to-date.

This disconnect is bearing out in treasuries, as SA's Stephen Alpher earlier wrote.

The rate of labor "disclocation," however, is moderating, El-Erian said, expecting the overall picture though to continue to drive the narrative of "Wall Street versus Main Street."

His key questions in the aftermath of the labor report include the rate of the unemployed getting jobs, when aggregate numbers stabilize, what the labor force will look like post Covid-19, how many leave the labor force, and what impact is felt to hourly earnings.

The monthly jobs report tomorrow, he says, won't immediately provide "satisfactory" answers, but could provide some insights.

MKM Chief Economist and Chief Strategist Michael Darda discussed the seeming disconnect in a note this week, asking the question about whether the Stock Market is right?

He wrote that from 1932-1937, stocks soared, and that perhaps stocks right now see "an eventual upswing" in earnings without an inflationary overshoot, with lower neutral interest rates "even after" the recovery.