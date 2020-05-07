Dow (NYSE:DOW) is exploring the sale of its ports, storage and rail operations, as it seeks to refocus on its chemicals business, Bloomberg reports.

The news has moved the shares a bit higher for the session, now ahead 4.35% .

Dow would seek a 25-year contract with the buyer for marine and terminal services, known as its Mars unit, which includes 136 chemical and liquid hyrdocarbon tanks with 200M gallons of capacity, as well as 11 marine docks, according to the report.

For the potential rail divestiture, Dow is said to want a similar long-term partner for infrastructure critical to its manufacturing operations at six sites in North America.