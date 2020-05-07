Wingstop seen accelerating unit growth after strong sales
- BTIG boosts its price target on Wingstop (WING +1.2%) to $136 off the restaurant chain's outperformance.
- "The concept's current sales trajectory of 33% is simply stunning and while we recognize this current trend is not sustainable, we expect the company to retain most of the digital sales mix and new customers it is attracting," notes analyst Peter Saleh.
- Saleh says the Wingstop's combination of incredibly strong sales trends, commodity deflation and improving franchisee economics is a unique set-up in the current restaurant landscape.
- "We would not be surprised to see an acceleration in new unit development given these factors and raise our price target accordingly," he says.
- Wingstop trades just short of its all-time high.