Twitch (NASDAQ:AMZN) will fund a slate of original, unscripted series that will be live, interactive, and air two to three times per week, according to Bloomberg sources.

Twitch could spend $50K-250K per week for four to 10 hours of programming.

Genres up for consideration include game shows, sports, music, and dating shows.

Twitch reportedly told its partners to focus on two demographics: 18 to 24-year-old male gamers and 18 to 24-year-olds interested in general entertainment.

The live streaming service has exploded in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, which has more people stuck at home. Twitch streamers always stream from home and suffered no disruption from the changes.