Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 07, 2020 1:55 PM ET Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) By: Vandana Singh
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 8th, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.76 (-13.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.02B (-35.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BIP has beaten FFO estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.