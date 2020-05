Facebook (FB +1.2% ) is extending a policy that will give most employees the option to work from home through the end of 2020, CNBC reports.

It will open most offices July 6, allowing employees to come in who need to do so for their jobs, as well as other employee who choose to return to the office.

But most employees are able to do their jobs remotely, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has noted. He also says the company won't hold gatherings of more than 50 until at least July 2021.