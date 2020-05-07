Shopify (SHOP -0.4% ) and Pinterest (PINS +5.1% ) are launching a new app together.

Shopify merchants in the U.S. and Canada can share their products to about 350M Pinterest users through the app.

After it is installed, the app will allow a Shopify merchant to deploy a tag on their website, upload their product catalog and quickly publish in-stock Product Pins. Businesses will also see a shop tab appear on their profile as an additional way for their products to be discovered.

The integration will roll out to Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K. in the coming weeks.