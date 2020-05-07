Petrobras (PBR +1.5% ) has put on hold its plans to sell stakes in a massive group of offshore Brazil oilfields, Reuters reports.

Petrobras began preparations earlier this year to sell a minority stake in the offshore Marlim cluster but has decided to shelve the project after oil demand plunged because of worldwide COVID-19 shutdowns, according to the report.

CEO Roberto Castello Branco said in December that he believed the company could fetch $2B-$4B for part of Marlim, but that was before the current demand crisis.

While most of the many oilfields Petrobras has sold over the past two years produce less than 20K boe/day, the four oilfields comprising the Marlim cluster produce 243K boe/day, equivalent to nearly 10% of the company's total output.