Mortgage insurers advance as better-than-expected earnings from NMI Holdings (NMIH +11.3% ) and Radian (RDN +9.5% ) improve the sector's prospects for surviving the COVID-19 pandemic.

MGIC Investment (MTG +10.6% ) and Essent Group (ESNT +10.0% ) also move up strongly.

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer notes that along with Q1 earnings, NMIH also confirmed that since FEMA has made a major disaster declaration in all 50 U.S. states due to the pandemic, Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements risk-based required asset charge for all newly delinquent mortgage would be reduced by 70%.

"We believe the application of this haircut is a significant positive for NMIH, which we believe will be buoyed by its solid capital position and ability to remain profitable as the full impact of the pandemic becomes more apparent," Palmer wrote in a note to clients.

While uncertainty regarding COVID-19 impact merits reducing Palmer's price target on NMIH, "we think the market has vastly underestimated the company’s resilience and the fact that the pandemic-related downturn represents an earnings event for it rather than an existential threat," he writes.

Palmer reiterated Buy rating; reduced price target to $23 from $41.

Meanwhile KBW's Bose George attributes NMIH's operating beat to higher premiums, lower operating expense, and better credit; rate Outperform.

At MKM, Harry Fong points out that mortgage insurers' shares have all fallen by about half, and "mostly trade below book value."

Assuming COVID-19 costs the industry "roughly a year's worth of earnings" followed by a good recovery, "then the shares are extremely attractive," Fong writes.