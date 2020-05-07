HSBC upgraded Tapestry (TPR +3.4% ) to a Buy rating on a valuation call after having it slotted at Hold.

"The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Tapestry hard, as evident in its 3Q results reported 30 April, and indications given for Q4 imply a contraction of two thirds of the business. However, we are constructive on the stock as it has been divided by four in the past two years and likely already accounts for much of the pain we already see."

HSBC also notes that Tapestry's exposure to Chinese consumption is significantly lower than premium European luxury peers