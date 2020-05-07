Google (GOOG +2.2% , GOOGL +2% ) is reportedly set to move toward a new Android TV streaming device that would better position it against similar units from Roku (ROKU +7.8% ) and Amazon.com (AMZN +0.2% ).

The company is working on a reimagined TV dongle with an interface that would emphasize content rather than individual streaming apps like Netflix or Disney Plus, Protocol reports.

It's likely to pick up Google's Nest brand for home products, and would surely supersede the existing Chromecast dongle (while featuring roughly the same hardware config, Next TV notes). While Chromecast needs an accompanying phone to launch content, the new device would have its own interface and ship with its own remote.

Google currently sells Chromecast for $35, and Chromecast Ultra for $69; the new device is expected to price around or below $80.