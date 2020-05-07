ION Geophysical jumps (IO +72.5% ) as Q1 earnings beat expectations on higher sales and improved profitability.

The company says that it achieved best Q1 performance in six years despite challenges from both coronavirus and oil price volatility

Revenues increased over 50% Y/Y to $56M, driven by 72% increase in E&P Technology & Services segment sales as result of higher sales of 2D data library.

Adjusted EBITDA reached $23M, a turnaround from loss of $0.13M, led by higher revenues, combined with lower operating expenses, from cost reduction measures.

Adjusted net income improved to $4.7M compared to loss of ~$17M in Q1 2019.

